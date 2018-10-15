Seahawks, Trail Blazers Owner Paul Allen Dies at 65 from Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2018

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2015 file photo, Portland Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen looks on before the start of the first quarter of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. Allen, billionaire owner of the Trail Blazers and the Seattle Seahawks and Microsoft co-founder, says cancer he was treated for in 2009 has returned. Allen made the announcement Monday, Oct. 1, 2018 on Twitter, saying he recently learned of the non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and that his team of doctors has started treatment. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Paul Allen, the owner of the Seattle Seahawks and Portland Trail Blazers and the co-founder of Microsoft alongside Bill Gates, has died from complications of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

He was 65.

His family released a statement Monday evening confirming his death:

Allen had announced a relapse of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in early October. The sports world reacted to the news of his death, just weeks after his latest diagnosis:

Allen was first diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 1982 and left Microsoft in 1983, although he remained on the board until 2000 and kept his stake in the company. His treatment for the disease was successful, but he was diagnosed with and treated for non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2009, which again went into remission. 

The money he earned through his Microsoft holdings allowed him to purchase the Trail Blazers organization in 1988 and the Seahawks in 1996. During his tenure, the Blazers reached the NBA Finals twice, but they never won a title. However, they missed the playoffs only seven times in the 30 years he owned the organization.

The Seahawks won a Super Bowl, meanwhile, and reached three Super Bowls in 12 postseason appearances during his time at the helm.

Allen also served as a minority owner of the MLS' Seattle Sounders.

Related

    Marrone 'Hopeful' Fournette Returns vs. Texans

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Marrone 'Hopeful' Fournette Returns vs. Texans

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Bell Not Expected to Return During Week 7

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Bell Not Expected to Return During Week 7

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Raiders Seeking 1st-Rd Pick for Cooper

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Raiders Seeking 1st-Rd Pick for Cooper

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Pete Carroll Is Now the Winningest Coach in Seahawks History

    Seattle Seahawks logo
    Seattle Seahawks

    Pete Carroll Is Now the Winningest Coach in Seahawks History

    Corbin Smith
    via SeahawkMaven.io