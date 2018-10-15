Seahawks, Trail Blazers Owner Paul Allen Dies at 65 from Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Seahawks, Trail Blazers Owner Paul Allen Dies at 65 from Non-Hodgkin LymphomaOctober 15, 2018
Paul Allen, the owner of the Seattle Seahawks and Portland Trail Blazers and the co-founder of Microsoft alongside Bill Gates, has died from complications of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
He was 65.
His family released a statement Monday evening confirming his death:
Mike Rosenberg @ByRosenberg
Statement from Paul Allen's family. He died today at 65 from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in Seattle https://t.co/7KOi2fxySA
Allen had announced a relapse of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in early October. The sports world reacted to the news of his death, just weeks after his latest diagnosis:
Jim Irsay @JimIrsay
Saddened and stunned by the passing of Paul Allen. A giant who was as humble and generous as they come, and so respected as a fellow NFL owner. Rest in peace, Paul.
Tyler Lockett @TDLockett12
Rest In Peace Paul Allen. Thank you for everything! You will be missed. My prayers go to the entire Allen family.
Duane Brown @DuaneBrown76
RIP Paul Allen. Gone way too soon. Thank you so much for your many contributions to society and to the sports world https://t.co/7ITQuHpAMT
Trent Dilfer @DilfersDimes
So sad to hear about the passing of @Seahawks owner Paul Allen. In my 4 years in Sea he treated me, my teammates & the coaches w/great honor & respect. The Hawks treat their players as well or better than any organization because of him. My prayers go out to his family.
Allen was first diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 1982 and left Microsoft in 1983, although he remained on the board until 2000 and kept his stake in the company. His treatment for the disease was successful, but he was diagnosed with and treated for non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2009, which again went into remission.
The money he earned through his Microsoft holdings allowed him to purchase the Trail Blazers organization in 1988 and the Seahawks in 1996. During his tenure, the Blazers reached the NBA Finals twice, but they never won a title. However, they missed the playoffs only seven times in the 30 years he owned the organization.
The Seahawks won a Super Bowl, meanwhile, and reached three Super Bowls in 12 postseason appearances during his time at the helm.
Allen also served as a minority owner of the MLS' Seattle Sounders.
