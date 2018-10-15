JuJu Smith-Schuster: Fans Threatened Me, I Didn't Spit on Vontaze Burfict

Tyler Conway
Featured Columnist
October 15, 2018

CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 14: JuJu Smith-Schuster #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers catches a pass while being defended by Darqueze Dennard #21 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paul Brown Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

JuJu Smith-Schuster said Cincinnati Bengals fans threatened him during the Pittsburgh Steelers' 28-21 victory Sunday.

"Major threats. They were all making threats at me. Dropping f-bombs. Burfict was out there lying, saying I spit on him which I didn't," Smith-Schuster told reporters.

Smith-Schuster was the subject of Bengals fans' ire after a hard block on Vontaze Burfict last season. The then-rookie stood over Burfict to taunt him following the block.

Burfict did not retaliate against Smith-Schuster during the game, but the linebacker did have a controversial hit against Antonio Brown. The NFL will likely look at a play in which Burfict threw his shoulder and elbow into Brown's head as he was being dragged to the ground by two Bengals defenders.

No flag was thrown on the play.

“Just you know, a nasty hit. I was able to come back in the game and finish the game,” Brown told reporters. “Any time you come in here, they call in The Jungle, you know, there’s going to be some hard hitting and some things that are going to be challenging for us and the calls. I was grateful to get up and come back in.”

Burfict did not address reporters after the game aside from telling them to "get [their] ass out of our locker room" after asking corner Dre Kirkpatrick about the hit. 

