Colin Kaepernick Receives W.E.B. Du Bois Medal from Harvard

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Colin Kaepernick was awarded the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal by Harvard University on Thursday.

The medal is considered "Harvard's highest honor in the field of African and African American studies" and is awarded "to individuals in the United States and across the globe in recognition of their contributions to African and African American culture and the life of the mind."

Previous recipients of the honor include Muhammad Ali (2015) and Maya Angelou (2014), among others.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the live stream of the award presentation ceased when Kaepernick stepped to the microphone to address the audience.

"Due to the current litigation of W.E.B. Du Boss medalist Colin Kaepernick," the stream read, "no press photography or video livestream will be allowed of his remarks."

Eric Kane of 7News in Boston passed along a transcript of Kaepernick's remarks:

Kaepernick is currently in the midst of fighting the NFL over a collusion grievance that will advance to trial.

The 30-year-old's last NFL action came in 2016 as a member of the San Francisco 49ers, the same season he initiated his protest of social injustice and police brutality during the national anthem. He has been a free agent ever since.

Meanwhile, Kaepernick has developed into a leading civil rights advocate. In January, he completed his pledge of donating $1 million to oppressed communities.