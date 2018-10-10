Colin Kaepernick Files Trademark for Black-and-White Image of His Face, Hair

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Inked Flash, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's company, reportedly filed a trademark last Friday.

Darren Rovell of ESPN.com reported the news, noting the trademark was for a black-and-white image of Kaepernick's face and hair. While Rovell wrote the company plans on using the image on products such as shampoo and jewelry, the filing said it could be used in association with "production of television shows and films."

Kaepernick generated plenty of headlines as a player for kneeling during the national anthem as a means of protesting racial inequality and police brutality, so it's notable the filing also said the image may be used in "providing classes, workshops, seminars and camps in the field of self empowerment and awareness to properly interact with law enforcement."

The trademark filing comes at a time when Kaepernick has emerged in the marketing world, even though he hasn't played in the NFL since the 2016 campaign.

Rovell noted Kaepernick sells #IMWITHKAP items on his website, with the proceeds going to his youth charity, Know Your Rights Camp. He started selling the items in September, but they are currently out of stock on the website.

He was also centrally featured in Nike's 30th-anniversary "Just Do It" campaign:

Kaepernick narrated a Nike commercial featuring LeBron James, Serena Williams, Alex Morgan and Shaquem Griffin, among other athletes, in which he says, "Don't ask if your dreams are crazy. Ask if they're crazy enough."

While the former quarterback has made waves off the field, he hasn't been signed to a team since he opted out of his contract with the 49ers in 2017. He has since filed a collusion grievance against the NFL.