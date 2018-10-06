Gerrit Cole Dominates Indians to Give Astros 2-0 ALDS Lead; Alex Bregman Hits HR

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Houston Astros need one more win to sweep the Cleveland Indians out of the American League Division Series after their 3-1 victory in Game 2 on Saturday at Minute Maid Park.

For the second straight day, Houston got terrific starting pitching. Gerrit Cole held Cleveland's lineup to three hits and struck out 12 over seven innings. The lone run he gave up was on Francisco Lindor's solo homer in the third.

The Astros offense stayed quiet until the sixth inning when Marwin Gonzalez hit a two-run double off Andrew Miller to give the defending World Series champions their first lead of the day.

Roberto Osuna preserved the win with a four-out save that culminated in a Josh Donaldson flyout to center.

What's Next?

The series will shift to Progressive Field for Game 3 on Monday at 1:30 p.m. ET. The Indians' hopes will rest on Mike Clevinger (13-8, 3.02 ERA), and the Astros will counter with former AL Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel (12-11, 3.74 ERA).

