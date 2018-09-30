Akiem Hicks Ejected vs. Buccaneers After Pushing Official

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 30, 2018

Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) in the first half during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Chicago Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks was ejected from Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for pushing an official, according to Larry Mayer of the Bears' official website.

The ejection occurred after Bears safety Eddie Jackson intercepted Bucs quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick late in the first half with Chicago leading 35-3.

Following his ejection, Hicks provided a fan at Soldier Field with an unexpected souvenir, per WGN's Adam Hoge:

At the time Hicks was tossed from the game, he had registered one tackle and one sack, giving him three sacks on the season.

Hicks is among those on the Bears defense who have benefited from the arrival of All-Pro pass-rusher Khalil Mack.

The 28-year-old veteran is in the midst of his third season with the Bears after stints as a member of the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots.

Hicks is looking to build off a career year that saw him finish with 54 tackles and 8.5 sacks last season.

Given the nature of his ejection, Hicks could be subject to a fine or suspension.

Related

    Fournette Injured Again, Ruled Out vs. Jets

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Fournette Injured Again, Ruled Out vs. Jets

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Trubisky's 5th TD Pass...In 1st Half 😱

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Trubisky's 5th TD Pass...In 1st Half 😱

    nfl
    via Twitter

    Mark Walton Spin Cycle 🌀

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Mark Walton Spin Cycle 🌀

    br_nfl
    via Twitter

    Tarik Cohen Hits the Backflip 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tarik Cohen Hits the Backflip 🎥

    thecheckdown
    via Twitter