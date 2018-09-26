'Simms & Lefkoe: The Show' Episode 4 Featuring Chad Ochocinco and DeMarco Murray

B/R

The fourth episode of Simms & Lefkoe: The Show is here.

Simms and Lefkoe are joined by retired NFL stars Chad Johnson and DeMarco Murray.

Watch Simms & Lefkoe: The Show every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.