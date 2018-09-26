'Simms & Lefkoe: The Show' Episode 4 Featuring Chad Ochocinco and DeMarco Murray

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 26, 2018

B/R

The fourth episode of Simms & Lefkoe: The Show is here. 

Simms and Lefkoe are joined by retired NFL stars Chad Johnson and DeMarco Murray.

  1. James Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB

  2. Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  3. B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2

  4. Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  5. Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1

  6. Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club

  7. The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps

  8. Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day

  9. Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁

  10. From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL

  11. Kamara Is Taking on All Comers in Paintball

  12. There's No Offseason for NFL Workout Warriors

  13. Norman Goes on Shopping Spree for Detained Families

  14. Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge

  15. 'Last Chance U 'Star Getting His NFL Shot

  16. Is 44-Year-Old T.O. Working Out for a Comeback?

  17. Eagles Drafted a 6'8", 346-Lb Rugby Player 😳

  18. Happy 4-Year Anniversary to the 2014 NFL WR Class

  19. One-Handed LB Might Be Draft's Biggest Badass

  20. Mayfield's Journey to the Draft Ends Thursday

Right Arrow Icon

Watch Simms & Lefkoe: The Show every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

