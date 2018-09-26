Patrick Mahomes' Agent Rejecting Big Endorsement Deals Until the Offseason

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is waiting until the offseason to sign any big endorsement deals, his agent said Tuesday.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Leigh Steinberg discussed the marketing plan for his client: "We're keeping it low-key. And, once the season is successfully over, then we'll go into marketing in a lot of different brand categories."

The second-year quarterback has been lights out through three games this season, leading the Chiefs to a 3-0 start.

Mahomes is completing 66.7 percent of his passes for 896 yards with 13 touchdowns and no interceptions.

The 2017 first-round pick's 13 touchdown passes are the most in NFL history through three contests.

While potential advertisers are likely beating down Mahomes' door, Steinberg wants to make sure his client is focused on the task at hand this season: "We're being very, very careful to allow this season to proceed without his face on every billboard. Without it creating a situation where he throws the first interception and people are saying, 'Well, why's he on every billboard?'"

Mahomes is the MVP front-runner, and a continuation of his current form throughout the season would undoubtedly make him one of the hottest marketing commodities in sports in recent memory.