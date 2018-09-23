NFL Odds Week 4: Early Gambling Lines for Vikings vs. Rams and Entire Slate

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

With most of the teams finishing their Week 3 games Sunday, lines have already been released for Week 4 of the NFL season, via OddsShark:

The Thursday night battle between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams highlights the slate of games, although it looks much different after the Vikings' surprising 27-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills Sunday.

The Rams cruised to a 35-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers to move to 3-0 on the season, which is likely a big reason for the relatively large seven-point spread.

While Minnesota was known for having one of the top defenses in the league, the latest loss is enough to raise doubts against a Rams squad that has scored at least 30 points in each of the first three games. Considering all three wins have come by double digits, this seems like a fair line.

On the other hand, Sunday's results didn't seem to make too much of a difference for the Bills, who are still double-digit underdogs against the Green Bay Packers. Rookie quarterback Josh Allen had two rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown, but it seems oddsmakers think the latest win was just a fluke.

The Packers also haven't been too impressive with the squad suffering a 31-17 loss to the Washington Redskins in Week 3.

It will require a lot of confidence to back Aaron Rodgers and Co. heading into the next game.

The final interesting line comes in the upcoming game between the Chargers and San Francisco 49ers. The game will likely depend on the health of Jimmy Garoppolo, who was carted off the field Sunday with the team fearing a torn ACL, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Depending on upcoming information, this could be one of several opening lines that could see a significant shift in the coming days.