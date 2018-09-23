Russell Wilson, Seahawks Earn 1st Win of 2018 vs. Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

It turns out a trip back home was enough to right the Seattle Seahawks.

Russell Wilson threw for two touchdowns and the Seattle secondary throttled Dak Prescott on their way to a 24-13 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

The Seahawks opened the season with a pair of one-score losses and were in danger of being three games behind the soaring Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West standings. Instead, they limited Dallas to just 137 yards through the air and held a double-digit lead throughout the entire second half.

Wilson threw for 192 yards on 16-of-26 passing. He's tossed at least two touchdowns in every game this season.

The Cowboys Need to Start Considering Other Options at QB

A take that sounds hot but isn't if you've been paying any attention: Dak Prescott isn't very good at football.

The Cowboys quarterback turned in yet another dud Sunday, throwing for 168 yards and a touchdown against two interceptions. His lone touchdown "pass" came on a glorified sweep play to Tavon Austin, who did all of the work to scamper three yards for the score.

We're to the point where it's fair to wonder if Prescott has the yips when it comes to throwing the ball downfield. Coming into this week, Prescott had an average of 2.94 seconds to throw the football—one of the longest pocket times in the NFL, per NFL.com. He nevertheless ranked near the bottom of the league in passing yards among starters and dumps the ball off more than most quarterbacks in the league.

That trend continued Sunday. Prescott did not have a single pass that gained more than 20 yards. His leading receiver, tight end Geoff Swaim, caught five passes for 47 yards.

The Dallas offensive line didn't give Prescott as much help as they usually do against the Seahawks; Seattle sacked Prescott five times, and he was hit 10 different times on 39 dropbacks.

Part of this is a schematic issue. Part of it is a personnel issue. The Cowboys aren't exactly employing the best coaching staff and have one of the worst receiving corps in the NFL.

But Prescott hasn't developed since a stellar rookie season and has regressed in a lot of aspects. The Cowboys aren't making the playoffs unless they make an improvement at the position.

It wouldn't be a terrible idea if they decided to ring up the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to see how attached they are to Jameis Winston.

What's Next?

The Seahawks travel to Arizona to play the Cardinals next Sunday. The Cowboys host the Detroit Lions.