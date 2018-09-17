Famous Fan 'Marlins Man' Signs Honorary 1-Day Contract with Miami

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2018

Baseball fan Laurence Leavy, right, watches during the 12th inning of Game 1 of the Major League Baseball World Series between the Kansas City Royals and the New York Mets Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2015, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Marlins Man has been one of the most recognizable fans in baseball over the past few years, but now he is becoming an even bigger part of the Miami Marlins franchise.

According to Andy Slater of Slater Scoops, Laurence Leavy signed a one-day contract with the Marlins ahead of Monday's game against the Washington Nationals:

Slater previously reported Leavy posted the winning bid at a charity auction to be a "player for a day" as well as the "broadcaster experience."

The man who had season tickets for the Marlins since 1993 said in March he was done with the team, but the Marlins are apparently back in his good graces.

Baseball fans are used to seeing Marlins Man directly behind the plate at major baseball games, including the playoffs, wearing a bright orange Miami jersey and orange visor. Now he can add another memorable moment to his baseball-watching career.

