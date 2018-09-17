NFL Week 3 Picks: Early Odds and Predictions for Every Upcoming Game

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

One of the Week 3 NFL games listed below is unlike the other, and it's clear which one that is when looking at the spreads.

Per OddShark, every game has a listed spread of 6.5 points or fewer with the exception of the Buffalo Bills vs. Minnesota Vikings contest. In that one, Minnesota is listed as the favorite minus a whopping 16.5 points.

We'll take a quick look at that game plus any other contest with a spread of six or more points below. Per OddsShark, you can also find picks for every Week 3 game here.

Week 3 Picks

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns (-3, 39.5 O/U): Cleveland 21, New York 17

Buffalo Bills at Minnesota Vikings (-16.5, 40.5 O/U): Minnesota 27, Buffalo 10

Cincinnati Bengals at Carolina Panthers (-3, 43.5 O/U): Carolina 27, Cincinnati 20

Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens (-5, 43 O/U): Baltimore 23, Denver 17

Green Bay Packers (-3, 47.5 O/U) at Washington Redskins: Green Bay 30, Washington 20

Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles (-6, 47.5 O/U): Philadelphia 24, Indianapolis 20

New York Giants at Houston Texans (No Line): Houston 20, New York 10

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons (-3, 53 O/U): Atlanta 31, New Orleans 27

Oakland Raiders at Miami Dolphins (-3.5, 43.5 O/U): Miami 24, Oakland 21

San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs (-6, 55 O/U): Kansas City 31, San Francisco 24

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars (-6.5, 39.5 O/U): Jacksonville 26, Tennessee 16

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams (-6.5, 48.5 O/U): Rams 30, Chargers 24

Chicago Bears (-4) at Arizona Cardinals: Bears 20, Cardinals 6

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks (-3, 44.5 O/U): Seattle 24, Dallas 20

New England Patriots (-6.5, 51.5 O/U) at Detroit Lions: New England 31, Detroit 17

Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5, 52.5 O/U) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Pittsburgh 31, Tampa Bay 27

Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles

The Indianapolis Colts' defense has been a pleasant surprise thus far. Aside from a 15-minute stretch against the Cincinnati Bengals in which it gave up 17 points, the Colts have fared quite well through two weeks, most notably holding the Washington Redskins to just three field goals on the road in Week 2.

The Colts' good defensive run may continue Sunday as the Eagles' offense is battling injuries, including ones to quarterback Carson Wentz, wideouts Alshon Jeffery and Mike Wallace, running back Jay Ajayi and left tackle Jason Peters.

This game hinges on the Eagles' health. If most (or all) of that crew is out or limited for Week 3, then the Colts have a good shot at an upset.

Ultimately, look for this one to stay close. The prediction is an Eagles win right now at home, with the defense bouncing back after an uncharacteristically poor performance, but a wait-and-see game needs to be played regarding their offensive starters' statuses.

Buffalo Bills at Minnesota Vikings

To the Buffalo Bills' credit, they still fought hard after falling behind 28-3 late in the second quarter to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, outscoring the Bolts 17-3 the rest of the way. Rookie quarterback Josh Allen played well (18-of-33, 245 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions) considering a tough Chargers pass rush (the Bolts sacked him five times) and the fact that this was his first career start.

But the Minnesota Vikings defense is one of the best in the league, and numerous players (cornerback Xavier Rhodes, safety Harrison Smith and defensive end Everson Griffen among them) should give Allen and the Bills fits.

It's hard seeing Buffalo getting much going on offense, and if it is losing the field-position battle all game, then that makes life easier for a tough Vikings' passing attack.

San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs' offense looks unbeatable right now, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes is your (very early) MVP favorite. The second-year pro has 10 touchdown passes after two games, a fact made more impressive when noting that the two defenses he faced (the Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers) aren't exactly pushovers. The Chiefs also started the season with two road games.

Now Mahomes will head home in front of what should be a raucous Arrowhead Stadium crowd amped up for the Chiefs' hot offensive start. Expect it to continue in another high-scoring win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

The Tennessee Titans pulled off one of the more impressive victories of the season Sunday when they beat the Houston Texans 20-17 despite missing their starting quarterback and offensive tackles. However, if those three are out for Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, then the Titans offense could be in a lot of trouble against a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that is arguably the best in the league.

On offense, the Jags looked incredible against the defending AFC champion New England Patriots, scoring 31 points and thoroughly dominating them at home. If quarterback Blake Bortles continues his torrid stretch, then the Jags are clearly one of the league's best candidates to finish with the top record.

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams

Expect a lot of scoring in this game, as the Los Angeles teams' offenses have been fantastic this year. They rank in the top eight in points per contest right now, with both teams sporting fantastic skill-position talent and stout offensive lines.

The difference in this game, however, may be the absence of Bolts edge-rusher Joey Bosa, who will be out with a foot injury. The former Ohio State star has amassed 23 sacks in the past two years, and without him, the significant edge goes to the Rams. This could be a big game for the Rams' passing attack, with deep threat Brandin Cooks an early candidate for a gaudy stat line.

New England Patriots at Detroit Lions

Both teams are coming off disappointing defeats, with the New England Patriots losing 31-20 to the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Detroit Lions falling 30-27 to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Pats were out-gained 481 yards to 302 on Sunday, with Blake Bortles throwing for 377 yards.

Out west, the Lions' offense came to life after a disappointing Week 1 thanks to 427 yards of offense (347 courtesy of quarterback Matt Stafford), but the run defense struggled for the second consecutive week as it allowed 190 yards.

Although the Pats' run game struggled on Sunday (82 yards on 24 carries), look for their trio of backs (Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead, James White) to be a pain all game. They should be the difference in a comfortable Pats win.