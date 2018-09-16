Cam Newton Takes Vicious Late Hit to Head, Damontae Kazee Ejected; Brawl Ensues

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 16, 2018

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) slides down as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Damontae Kazee (27) prepares to hit Newton during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Atlanta. Kazee was ejected from the game after the hit. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons safety Damontae Kazee was ejected Sunday after a late hit to Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton while he was sliding.

According to Dan Wolken of USA Today, Newton looked woozy while walking off the field after getting hit around the head area by Kazee.

Per Matt Tabeek of the Falcons' official website, Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith was also flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play for retaliating against Kazee, resulting in offsetting penalties.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

