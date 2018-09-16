Leonard Fournette Ruled Out vs. Patriots in Week 2 with Hamstring Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 16, 2018

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Jason Behnken/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars will attempt to defeat the New England Patriots without running back Leonard Fournette

Per ESPN's Jeff Darlington, Fournette is inactive for Sunday's contest because of a hamstring injury.  

Fournette appeared to injure his hamstring during the second quarter of Jacksonville's Week 1 win over the New York Giants. He was seen on the sidelines being worked on by the medical staff after catching a screen pass from Blake Bortles. 

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Fournette sounded cautiously optimistic about his chances to play against the Patriots. 

"I started running on it today," he said, via Darlington. "It feels good. So that's progress. We'll see. It's a game-time decision. ... I like my chances more and more as the day has gone on."

The Jaguars listed Fournette as questionable after he didn't practice at all this week. They promoted rookie Brandon Wilds from the practice squad to their 53-man roster Saturday. 

With Fournette sidelined, Jacksonville will likely rely on T.J. Yeldon as the primary running back. Corey Grant should also see an expanded role in the offense. 

The Jaguars will miss Fournette's production against New England. He had 89 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown in the AFC Championship Game last January. 

