Fantasy Football Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Identifying Sleepers for Deep Leagues

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

There is no reason to panic at this point in the Fantasy Football season.

You may have lost your Week 1 matchup, and it may not have even been close, but throwing your hands in the air and tearing up the roster you just drafted after the final preseason game is the wrong thing to do.

However, one or two key moves can be warranted. Not so much for average or below-average performances, but for injuries or benchings.

Many fantasy owners were looking in the direction of Tampa Bay quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick after he threw four touchdown passes and ran for another against the New Orleans Saints in the season opener.

Fitzpatrick will get at least a couple of more weeks to put numbers on the board as a result of Jameis Winston's three-game suspension. Fitzpatrick has a long track record of up-and-down performances, and it seems unlikely that he will be able to match that performance when the Buccaneers host the Philadelphia Eagles.

He may look like a star, but he could follow that with a four-interception performance against the defending Super Bowl champions.

In this piece, we look at several sleepers who could help your team in Week 2 and beyond.

Sleeper Candidates for Week 2

Position, Player, Team, Percentage owned

QB Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears, 20.9 percent

RB Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos, 5.2 percent

RB Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers, 15.2 percent

RB Kenneth Dixon, Baltimore Ravens, 2.4 percent

WR Geronimo Allison, Green Bay Packers, 11.7 percent

WR Quincy Enunwa, New York Jets, 10.3 percent

WR Phillip Dorsett, New England Patriots, 5.0 percent

TE Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts, 25.9 percent

TE Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans, 1.7 percent

Owned percentage courtesy of Fantasy Pros.

QB Mitchell Trubisky

Trubisky got off to a sharp start with the Bears in the first half of their opener against the Green Bay Packers as the Monsters of the Midway built a 20-0 lead.

However, once Aaron Rodgers began his spectacular comeback in the second half, Trubisky was unable to stem the tide.

However, the Bears showed promise with their first-half performance. Trubisky completed 23 of 35 passes for 171 yards, and he also ran for 32 yards and a touchdown.

Look for growth this week from Trubisky as the Bears face the Seattle Seahawks.

RB Phillip Lindsay

The Broncos figure to have a mediocre offense at best, and one that is balanced between the run and the pass. Case Keenum had an excellent season at quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings last year, but he has been an average to good quarterback throughout the majority of his career.

He needs support from the running game and the defense to be effective, and Lindsay looks like a productive back at this point. He ran 15 times for 71 yards in Denver's Week 1 victory over the Seahawks, and he also caught two passes for 31 yards with a touchdown.

Lindsay figures to have a key role in the Denver game plan on a weekly basis because of his explosive speed. He is a small man at 5'8" and 190 pounds, but he can bounce out of tackles and run away from tacklers. Those factors lead to a lot of big plays.

WR Quincy Enunwa, New York Jets

The Jets certainly overachieved to an eye-opening extent in their Week 1 48-17 victory over the Detroit Lions on Monday night, and that performance may raise expectations for the team's fortunes for the rest of the season.

That may not be realistic, but if the Jets are going to surprise observers with their rookie quarterback Sam Darnold, look for Enunwa to have an impactful season.

Enunwa is big and strong at 6'2" and 225 pounds, and he is a hard worker who will fight for every ball thrown his way. Darnold targeted Enunwa 10 times Monday night and he caught six of the passes for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Enunwa is clearly Darnold's favorite receiver. He should be a solid fit on any fantasy team as a third or fourth wide receiver.

TE Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans

Many fantasy player never heard of Smith prior to the Titans' season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins. Many players still don't know Smith, but he moves into the No. 1 tight end position for the Titans because Delanie Walker is done for the season after fracturing and dislocating his ankle.

Smith was targeted three times against the Dolphins and caught one pass for 12 yards. That's not winning production, but he figures to be involved quite a bit more from this point forward. Smith is a second-year tight end from Florida International who checks in at 6'3" and 248 pounds.