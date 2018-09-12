NFL Insiders: What to Make of Football's Most Overrated Players and Teams?

0 of 10

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Week 1 of the NFL season is when the rubber meets the road. After an offseason of hype videos and puff pieces, perception fades away and reality quickly sets in.

Who had the worst letdowns in Week 1? Bleacher Report went around the league to ask scouts, coaches and players the following question: "Who was the most overrated player, coach or team you saw this week?"

The answers are as unfiltered as can be printed here. They might also contradict one another at times. A few respondents went hard on the same team, which they felt received too much media love over the summer.

One executive did text a word of caution: "It's Week 1, Matt. You know better than to make judgments based off the season opener."

That didn't stop his peers from unleashing on the NFL's most overrated.