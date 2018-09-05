Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers will try to defeat an opponent they have had trouble with in the past on Sunday when they host the Dallas Cowboys as small home favorites at the sportsbooks. The Panthers have lost five of the past six meetings with the Cowboys, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, but routed them 33-14 in 2015.

NFL point spread: The Panthers opened as 2.5-point favorites; the total was 44.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 26.2-15.6 Panthers (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Cowboys can cover the spread

Dallas has been one of the best road teams in the league recently, winning six of its last seven away from home straight up and going 5-1-1 against the spread in those games. The Cowboys have also performed well in September on the road lately with a 5-1 mark both SU and ATS in their last six played in the opening month.

The Cowboys are coming off a disappointing campaign in 2017 and made some key personnel changes, but the return of running back Ezekiel Elliott for a full season will definitely boost the offense.

Why the Panthers can cover the spread

Carolina was in the mix to win the NFC South again last year and fell just short of winning the division. That meant a road playoff game against the NFC South champion New Orleans Saints and a loss, but the Panthers have high hopes to build on their 11-5 record from last year and take home the division title for the first time since 2015.

Led by quarterback Cam Newton, the offense should be as good as ever, and the team finished strong last season in winning seven of its last nine games to make the playoffs.

Smart betting pick

These teams have met just three times in the past decade, so historical trends do not mean much when handicapping this matchup. Carolina won the last meeting to end a five-game series skid, and Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott was not even in the league yet.

The problem for the Cowboys is a lack of playmakers outside of Prescott and Elliott, with Jason Witten retiring in the offseason and Dez Bryant moving on as well. Without many weapons, the Panthers will have no problem outscoring them and covering.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone under in three of the Cowboys' last four games against the Panthers.

The Panthers are 7-3 SU and ATS in their last 10 games.

The total has gone under in eight of the Cowboys' last nine games.

