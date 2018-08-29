Exposing the Least Clutch MLB Superstars of 2018

0 of 10

It's one thing to be good. It's better to be good and clutch.

Today's the day we wag our fingers at 2018 Major League Baseball stars who aren't matching the latter description.

For this, we're relying on the appropriately named "Clutch." Per the FanGraphs definition, it uses the leverage index (which measures the pressure of various moments) to find "how much better or worse a player does in high leverage situations than he would have done in a context neutral environment." The higher the number, the better. The lower the number, the worse.

Since FanGraphs has higher standards than Baseball Reference for what constitutes "high" leverage, it's our guide as we seek the 10 least clutch players in MLB. Here are additional ground rules:

Hitters only, as pitchers tend to do their jobs in isolated leverage environments

Batting title qualifiers only

The sample size is limited to the 52 hitters who've been at least 20 percent better than average, according to weighted runs created plus (wRC+)

Exactly how each hitter has been un-clutch will vary. But in general, each has wilted in the face of pressure throughout the 2018 season.