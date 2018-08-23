Richie Incognito Wanted to Cut Deceased Father's Head Off, Police Report Says

Bill Wippert/Associated Press

More details have emerged about Richie Incognito's arrest at a funeral home Monday.

In the arrest report, which Stevie Johnson of the Democrat and Chronicle obtained, employees at the Messingers Pinnacle Peak Mortuary told police Incognito "wanted his father's head cut off for research purposes and that he walked through the funeral home punching caskets and throwing things."

Incognito announced on Twitter his father died on Aug. 18.

Johnson added witnesses said Incognito was initially uncooperative when he was asked to sign papers for his father's cremation. He eventually signed them, but "quickly changed his mind as he wanted his father buried and wished to view more casket options."

In a statement given to TMZ Sports, Incognito's attorney Joseph Ganley said the death of Richie Incognito Sr. was "unexpected" and "traumatic" for the entire family.

The Scottsdale Police Department confirmed to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio that Incognito was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and threats as a result of the incident at the funeral home.

Per Florio, Scottsdale police said in a statement that Incognito "threatened to retrieve guns from his vehicle and return to shoot the employees" before officers arrived to detain him.