Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

A potential National League playoff preview will continue at Chavez Ravine on Tuesday when the Los Angeles Dodgers (59-48) host the Milwaukee Brewers (62-47) as large home favorites at the sportsbooks.

The Dodgers lost the series opener 5-2 on Monday as favorites, giving the Brewers the most wins in the NL.

MLB betting line: The Dodgers opened as -167 favorites (wager $167 to win $100); the total is at eight runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 3.1-3.0, Dodgers (MLB picks on every game)

Why the Brewers can pay on the MLB lines

Milwaukee remains one of the most underrated teams in baseball, as they have gone 6-3 since suffering through a season-worst seven-game losing streak.

The Brewers ended that skid with a 4-2 home win against Los Angeles on July 21 but still lost two of three to the Dodgers right after the MLB All-Star break.

The Brewers are hoping to catch the Chicago Cubs for the lead in the NL Central and wrap up an eight-game West Coast road trip with four in Los Angeles.

Wade Miley (1-1, 2.01 ERA) will toe the rubber here, and he is coming off a solid start at the beginning of the trip at San Francisco, allowing two runs and six hits in five innings of an eventual 7-5 Milwaukee victory last Thursday.

Why the Dodgers can pay on the MLB lines

The Dodgers are involved in an equally competitive divisional race with the Arizona Diamondbacks, so they cannot afford to lose two in a row to the Brewers.

Los Angeles has dropped consecutive games only once since the end of June, and one of those losses was a 16-inning road affair a week ago at the Philadelphia Phillies.

Countering Miley on the mound will be Walker Buehler (4-3, 3.92 ERA), who has pitched much better at home than on the road.

The 24-year-old has gone 2-2 with a 2.97 ERA at Dodger Stadium, limiting opposing hitters to a .209 batting average there compared to 2-1 with a 5.26 ERA away from home. He has never faced Milwaukee in 20 career games.

Smart betting pick

Los Angeles is 10-6 in the past 16 meetings, according to the OddsShark MLB Database, but a disappointing 3-5 in the last eight after posting a 7-1 mark in the previous eight.

During this recent stretch, the Brewers have beaten the Dodgers three straight times at home, and they will make it four in a row with another upset victory.

MLB betting trends

Milwaukee is 4-1 in its last five games.

Milwaukee is 4-1 in its last five games on the road.

LA Dodgers is 2-4 in its last six games when playing Milwaukee.

