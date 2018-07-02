Roger Federer Wears Uniqlo at 2018 Wimbledon: 'It's Been a Long Time Coming'

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IJuly 2, 2018

Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates after beating Serbia's Dusan Lajovic 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 in their men's singles first round match on the first day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 2, 2018. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Defending champion Roger Federer said, "It's been a long time coming," after he caused a stir at Wimbledon 2018 on Monday by strolling onto Centre Court for his first-round match against Dusan Lajovic wearing a kit from Japanese manufacturer Uniqlo.     

The Swiss star spoke about his new threads after the match, per freelance writer Ben Rothenberg:

Federer sported a headband, jacket, shirt and socks from Uniqlo and not from sportswear giant Nike, which he has been associated with since 1994, per ESPN.com's Darren Rovell.

Uniqlo announced its new deal with Federer on Twitter:

The top seed made light work of Lajovic as he cruised through in straight sets (6-1, 6-3, 6-4) in just 79 minutes on the tournament's opening day at the All England Club.

The 36-year-old's new clothing deal is worth $300 million over 10 years and allows him to sell space on his shirt, unlike his previous agreement with Nike, per Rovell.

The report also noted his deal with Nike expired at the start of March, although the company still owns the trademark for his "RF" logo.      

