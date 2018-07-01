Calvin Johnson on NFL Return: 'I Don't Want to Play'

Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

In case anyone was holding out hope Calvin Johnson might return to the NFL, the six-time Pro Bowler has some bad news.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Johnson said "I don't want to play" when asked if he could still go.

After playing nine seasons with the Detroit Lions from 2007 through 2015, Johnson walked away from football at the age of 30.

In June 2016, Johnson explained to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press his body was "beat up" and he was "fed up" with playing.

Despite the abrupt end to his career, Johnson left his mark. Megatron holds the NFL record with 1,964 receiving yards in a single season and holds the Lions' franchise records for career receptions (731), receiving touchdowns (83) and receiving yards (11,619).