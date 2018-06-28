Josh Norman, Demario Davis Go on Shopping Spree for Kids from Detention Centers

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman and New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis purchased toys and other items for immigrant children following their release from detention centers after being separated from their parents at the United States-Mexico border.

On Wednesday, Kimberley A. Martin of the Washington Post reported the NFL stars worked with the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) on the shopping spree and were able to personally hand out the gifts Tuesday.

Davis made a Twitter post about the efforts alongside Norman:

Martin provided more pictures from the event:

Last week, CNN noted United States President Donald Trump signed an executive order to reverse his administration's policy of separating families at the border. The decision came after media organizations showed images of children being separated from parents and being kept in "cage-like detention centers."

"The border is just as tough. But we do want to keep families together," Trump said. "We are keeping the family together."

Norman has been an outspoken critic of Trump. In September, he commented on the President's attacks against players who decided to kneel during the national anthem.

"What president?" Norman told reporters. "Not my president. He was chosen, true. But when a president acts like that, what do you say to that? That's not someone that stands with dignity, pride, respect, honor. Where's the honor in that? Where's the dignity in that? Where is anything that’s prideful in doing what you did?"

The NFL announced a policy last month requiring players to remain standing on the sideline for the anthem or remain in the locker room. Teams with a player who don't follow the rule will be subject to a fine.