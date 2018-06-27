NHL Free Agency 2018: Rumors and Predictions for John Tavares and More

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The John Tavares sweepstakes is taking a page out of the NBA free agency playbook.

The meetings held between the New York Islanders star and his potential suitors have taken on a life of their own, with reporters camped outside the CAA office in Los Angeles waiting for the next team to enter and make its pitch.

While most of the hockey world is fixated on Tavares' next step, teams are jockeying for position in the races for other key free agents, as most of the action surrounding the high-profile names on the market is expected to take place in the next week.

Those moves could alter the balance of power in the NHL, but it's likely none will happen until the first domino in the form of Tavares falls.

John Tavares

Wednesday is the third day of the Tavares summit in Los Angeles, with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars making their respective pitches, per TSN's Darren Dreger:

Dreger also reported no additional teams have joined the Lightning, Stars, New York Islanders, Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs and San Jose Sharks in the hunt for Tavares.

The Islanders, who recently hired Barry Trotz as head coach, have an upper hand in the race to sign the 27-year-old Canadian because they can offer him the most.

Signing an eight-year deal with the Islanders compared to a seven-year contract with another team might not make a massive difference if Tavares factors in his want to win.

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The Islanders qualified for the postseason three times during Tavares' tenure, with the most recent appearance coming in 2016.

If Tavares wants to link up with a more consistent championship contender, the Sharks, Lightning and Bruins are his best options.

San Jose is loaded with talent, including Joe Pavelski, Logan Couture and Brent Burns, and it traded for Evander Kane to further bolster the roster last season.

The Sharks are in the best cap situation of the three contenders mentioned above, which would ideally put them right behind the Islanders on the list of franchises with the best chance to sign Tavares.

Tavares' decision starts with how much he values the relationship with the Islanders, and how he views the changes the organization has made by bringing in general manager Lou Lamoriello and Trotz.

If Tavares believes the Islanders are still years away from contending for the Stanley Cup, he could opt to go elsewhere, with the Sharks near the top, but other teams could clear cap space if Tavares intends to sign with them.

Prediction: Tavares re-signs with the Islanders.

Paul Stastny

Paul Stastny is in a similar situation to Tavares, as he has plenty of teams after his signature, per TSN's Pierre LeBrun:

Stastny isn't hosting a set of meetings in Los Angeles with prospective suitors, but he will hear pitches from a handful of sides.

The Winnipeg Jets could be in the market to keep the 32-year-old Canadian, but they'd have to move pieces around to make it possible, per The Athletic's Craig Custance:

LeBrun mentioned the Montreal Canadiens specifically as a team that's reached out to Stastny, and a move to Quebec is possible.

Stastny impressed during his short stint with the Jets, who he joined in a trade from St. Louis in February, but with plenty of cap maneuvering to be done, a return to Winnipeg doesn't seem possible.

Prediction: Stastny signs with Montreal.

Rick Nash

At 34, Rick Nash is still generating plenty of interest from prospective suitors, as at least five teams are in the hunt for his signature, per Dreger:

The New York Rangers don't appear to be one of the five teams, as NHL.com's Dan Rosen noted:

According to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic, the Columbus Blue Jackets, who drafted Nash back in 2002, are at the top of Nash's list:

One of the few things that could drive Nash away from re-joining the Blue Jackets is the pursuit of the Stanley Cup.

If Nash values an opportunity to win his first championship, the Boston Bruins might be a better option, as they are one of the most balanced teams in the Eastern Conference.

Other suitors will emerge in the upcoming days, but it would be wise of Nash to evaluate his options when it comes to Stanley Cup contenders before reuniting with the Blue Jackets.

Prediction: Nash returns to Boston.

James Neal and David Perron

The Vegas Golden Knights could have a different roster makeup in their second season, as a few key pieces appear set to move on in free agency.

James Neal and David Perron both fielded offers from other teams despite being offered contracts by the Golden Knights, per David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Neal's agent, Patrick Morris, told Schoen he wouldn't add to the rumors that offers were made for his client, but he did drop a hint at the chances of a return.

"Common sense says that if (Neal is) not signed by July 1, he’s probably not coming back (to Vegas)," Morris said.

Neal and Perron are looking to cash in on successful seasons in Vegas, which resulted in a Western Conference championship and a trip to the Stanley Cup Final.

At the moment, the signs aren't pointing in the direction of a return for either player.

Prediction: Neal and Perron depart Vegas.

Riley Nash

After two seasons with the Bruins, Riley Nash could be on the move if the right deal comes about.

The unrestricted free agent is drawing interest from the Vancouver Canucks, who have reached out to the 29-year-old, per Ben Kuzma of The Province.

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Just because Vancouver is in the mix for the center doesn't mean he'll move to British Columbia, but the Canucks are one of the few intriguing options that could pop up in the near future for Nash.

Nash's decision might have to wait until the center market headlined by Tavares and Stastny gets settled, which might open the door for more potential suitors.

Prediction: Nash tests market, remains with Boston.

