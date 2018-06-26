Dead Body of Contractor Found in Freezer at Atlanta Braves' SunTrust Park

David Goldman/Associated Press

A dead body was found in a walk-in freezer Tuesday at SunTrust Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves, according to Hayley Mason of CBS46.

Cobb County Police confirmed the man was a third-party contractor, whose body was discovered by another member of the same company.

"This is still an active investigation so I am unable to speculate whether or not foul play is a factor," officer Sarah O'Hara said, per Ben Brasch of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Braves began Tuesday night's game as scheduled against the Cincinnati Reds after an 11-inning win on Monday.

Atlanta is in the midst of a six-game homestand that also included a series against the Baltimore Orioles.

SunTrust Park is in its second year of use after the Braves moved from Turner Field in 2017.