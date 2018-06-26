Dead Body of Contractor Found in Freezer at Atlanta Braves' SunTrust Park

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 26, 2018

Fans head to SunTrust Park before the Atlanta Braves open their new ballpark in an exhibition spring training baseball game against the New York Yankees in Atlanta, Friday, March 31, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman/Associated Press

A dead body was found in a walk-in freezer Tuesday at SunTrust Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves, according to Hayley Mason of CBS46. 

Cobb County Police confirmed the man was a third-party contractor, whose body was discovered by another member of the same company.

"This is still an active investigation so I am unable to speculate whether or not foul play is a factor," officer Sarah O'Hara said, per Ben Brasch of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Braves began Tuesday night's game as scheduled against the Cincinnati Reds after an 11-inning win on Monday.

Atlanta is in the midst of a six-game homestand that also included a series against the Baltimore Orioles.

SunTrust Park is in its second year of use after the Braves moved from Turner Field in 2017.

