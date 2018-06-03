2018 MLB Draft Rumors: Casey Mize Among 3 Prospects Considered by Tigers at 1

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Detroit Tigers have cut their list of targets down to three prospects as they ponder what to do with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft Monday.

MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo reported Sunday that Detroit is considering Auburn Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize, Florida Gators starting pitcher Brady Singer and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets catcher Joey Bart.

According to Mayo, Detroit was also looking at Wichita State Shockers infielder Alec Bohm and prep pitcher Matthew Liberatore before turning its focus to Mize, Singer and Bart.

In his most recent mock draft, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter had the Tigers taking Mize with the first pick. The Auburn ace also sits first on the big boards for ESPN's Keith Law and MLB.com.

Mize is 10-5 with a 2.95 ERA in 16 starts. More impressive, he has struck out 151 batters in 109.2 innings. Singer is 11-1 with a 2.27 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 95 innings. He'd be the second Gators pitcher the Tigers selected in the first round in as many years after Detroit picked Alex Faedo 18th overall in 2017.

Mize or Singer would make sense for Detroit, which is not only experiencing a long-term rebuild but also traded away Justin Verlander last year. Either player could be the face of the Tigers' future.

A case could be made for Bart as well, especially when considering four of Detroit's top prospects—Faedo, Franklin Perez, Matt Manning and Beau Burrows—are pitchers. The 2018 ACC Player of the Year is batting .359 and slugging .632 with 16 homers and 38 RBI.