Stanley Cup Final 2018: Golden Knights vs. Capitals TV Schedule, Predictions

The Washington Capitals are two games away from winning the Stanley Cup Final.

No matter how unimaginable the feat seems in the eyes of the Washington fans who have suffered through years of heartbreak, the reality is Barry Trotz's team needs two more wins to set off an electric celebration in the nation's capital.

While the Capitals have the edge in the series over the Vegas Golden Knights following a 3-1 victory in Game 3, there's still plenty of hockey to be played. Washington must win at home in Game 4 to put added pressure on its opponent.

The series could take another shift if Vegas rebounds in Game 4, but that seems unlikely if you look at how the team performed Saturday in Game 3, especially on the offensive end.

TV Schedule

All Times ET

Game 4 (Monday, June 4): Vegas at Washington (8 p.m., NBC)

Game 5 (Thursday, June 7): Washington at Vegas (8 p.m., NBC)

Game 6 (Sunday, June 10): Vegas at Washington (8 p.m., NBC)*

Game 7 (Wednesday, June 13): Washington at Vegas (8 p.m., NBC)*

*If necessary

Predictions

Marchessault Breaks Goal Drought in Game 4

Vegas forward Jonathan Marchessault has done everything but score for the Golden Knights in the offensive zone.

The 27-year-old leads the series with 18 shots on goal, but he only has an assist to show for his effort through 180 minutes of hockey.

David Becker/Associated Press

If Vegas wants to leave Capital One Arena with the series level at two games a piece, Marchessault has to provide a spark by finding the back of the net.

In fact, the entire Vegas offense needs to show signs of life after disappointing in Game 3 by only challenging Washington goalie Braden Holtby with 22 attempts on target.

In Vegas' first three playoff series, Marchessault was the offensive leader of the team, as he contributed eight goals and 11 assists while firing 82 shots on goal.

By ending his scoring drought in Game 4, Marchessault would provide his team with a boost that helps it contend for a win at the bare minimum in an attempt to avoid facing elimination at home in Game 5.

Kuznetsov, Ovechkin Prove to Be Too Much for Vegas

Washington's top two offensive contributors combined for three goals and three assists in the first three games of the Stanley Cup Final, and that includes Evgeny Kuznetsov missing time with an upper-body injury in Game 2.

Kuznetsov didn't appear to be hampered by the problem in Game 3, as he assisted on Alexander Ovechkin's opener at the start of the second period and scored himself later in that stanza.

The 26-year-old admitted after Game 3 that sometimes you play a little better when hurt, and he tossed in a Michael Jordan comparison to drive home the point, per the AP's Stephen Whyno:

With Kuznetsov and Ovechkin firing on all cylinders in attack, the Capitals not only contain the advantage on the ice, but they also have an emotional edge since the success of the two stars means so much to the team as a whole.

While some top players have had bad games throughout the postseason, it feels like Kuznetsov and Ovechkin have been at the forefront of the action for the entire playoffs, as they have combined for 52 points.

Kuznetsov's 12 goals and 15 assists paired with Ovechkin's 14 goals and 11 assists is hard for any team to stop, and with the motivation of winning the franchise's first Stanley Cup in sight, there is no doubt they will continue their scoring pace.

Vegas might be able to stop the Washington duo for one game in an attempt to shift the series back in its favor. But because of their postseason output, it's hard to imagine Kuznetsov and Ovechkin won't be the stars of the final four games of the series—if it reaches seven games.

