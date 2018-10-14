Ryan Tannehill Won't Play vs. Bears with Shoulder Injury

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill will miss Sunday's Week 6 game against the Chicago Bears at Hard Rock Stadium with a shoulder injury, according to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.

Tannehill, 30, missed the entire 2017 season after suffering a knee injury during preseason practice. As a result, the Dolphins coaxed Jay Cutler out of his brief retirement.

The arrival of the veteran QB did little to help Miami, as the team finished 27th in offensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders.

With Tannehill back under center, the Dolphins have improved to 18th in offensive efficiency. Tannehill has thrown for 972 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions through five games.

Until the 2012 first-rounder returns, Miami will turn to Brock Osweiler as its starting quarterback. Osweiler has plenty of NFL experience, but his body of work offers little reason to believe he can be a solid replacement (13-12 as a starter).

The Dolphins have fallen back to earth after their 3-0 start to 2018, and Tannehill's injury is unlikely to reverse the team's downward course.