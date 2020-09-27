Julio Jones out for Falcons vs. Bears with Hamstring Injury; Return Unknown

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the veteran has been dealing with a lingering hamstring injury that will keep him on the sidelines.

While Jones was fairly durable the past six seasons, missing just four combined games, he suffered a season-ending fractured foot in 2013 that limited him to five contests.

When healthy, the seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro member is one of the best receivers in the league.

He helped spearhead Atlanta's Super Bowl run in 2016 with 1,409 receiving yards and six touchdown catches after turning heads in 2015 with a career-high 1,871 receiving yards and eight touchdown receptions. Jones has 11 catches for 181 yards in 2020 as the Falcons' go-to receiver.

Fortunately for Atlanta, it still has other options to turn to in the aerial attack if Jones is forced to miss time. Look for it to rely more on the combination of Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage at wide receiver while also counting on running back Todd Gurley to make plays.

Still, the Falcons offense is far less dangerous when Jones is not healthy and on the field.