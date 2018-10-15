Khalil Mack Injured Ankle vs. Dolphins and 'Gutted It Out' for Rest of Game

Marc Serota/Getty Images

Chicago Bears pass-rusher Khalil Mack suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com:

Mack is one of the most dynamic defenders in the league, and a long-term setback would be a difficult blow for the Chicago defense. He has five sacks, four forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception in 2018.

Mack is strong enough to power his way into the backfield against the run and quick enough to blow past offensive linemen on the outside and sack the quarterback on passing downs. He racked up 15 sacks in 2015, 11 in 2016 and 10.5 last year, earning a Pro Bowl nod in all three seasons and Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2016.

He is a nightmare on the edge for opposing passing attacks and helps the secondary as well by cutting down the amount of time receivers have to run routes and get open.

For the Bears to make a run at the postseason, they will need others to fill the void if Mack is forced to miss any time.

Akiem Hicks is a high-upside playmaker with explosive burst who would be counted on even more with Mack sidelined. Chicago also has Danny Trevathan, Roquan Smith and Leonard Floyd as options who can help anchor the pass rush and cover for Mack's absence.

The Bears have enough pieces to survive a short-term setback to Mack, but he is a building block in the Windy City. The franchise needs him on the field wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks this year and beyond.