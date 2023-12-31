X

NFL

    Mike McCarthy's Playcalling Bashed by Fans in Dak Prescott, Cowboys' Win vs. Lions

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 31, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter in the game at AT&T Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
    Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

    Mike McCarthy's decision-making came under fire during the fourth quarter of the Dallas Cowboys' narrow 20-19 win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday.

    With the Cowboys at Detroit's 33-yard line and just under two minutes remaining in the game while holding onto a 17-13 lead, Dallas attempted three consecutive passes instead of running the ball. One throw fell incomplete, allowing the Lions to save a timeout to use on the ensuing drive.

    Detroit marched down the field and scored a touchdown with only 23 seconds remaining, although head coach Dan Campbell decided to attempt a two-point conversion for the win instead of kicking an extra point for the tie. Despite picking up a penalty on the Lions' first try which backed the team up, Campbell went for two again which resulted in a pass from Jared Goff falling incomplete.

    NFL fans were perplexed by McCarthy's clock management, giving Detroit enough time to nearly steal a victory.

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    That said…McCarthy deserves smoke for how he managed the final drive

    Andrew Brandt @AndrewBrandt

    Late bad coaching from Campbell saved late bad coaching from McCarthy.

    Randy Mueller @RandyMueller_

    This game should be over right now- cowboys coaching decisions are atrocious. Clock management malpractice.

    Ross Tucker @RossTuckerNFL

    The Decker penalty conversation is now going to trump the McCarthy clock management conversation.

    Mike Tannenbaum @RealTannenbaum

    Completely agree, it's inexcusable that they threw the ball on their last offensive drive. <a href="https://t.co/JIGJdoQwTb">https://t.co/JIGJdoQwTb</a>

    Cameron Magruder @ScooterMagruder

    Mike McCarthy making bad clock management decisions in the 4th quarter: <a href="https://t.co/yFOD8OtDr4">pic.twitter.com/yFOD8OtDr4</a>

    Warren Sharp @SharpFootball

    whew the full Mike McCarthy experience<br><br>he stupidly ran the ball with RBs on 1st down all night long<br><br>12 RB rushes for 20 yards<br><br>1.7 YPC<br><br>and then when all he needed to do was run out the clock...<br><br>he did nothing but call passes<br><br>and it nearly lost him the game<br><br>untrustworthy

    Ryan Clark @Realrclark25

    Mike McCarthy clock management? Again!

    Damien Woody @damienwoody

    Vintage Mike McCarthy clock management 🤦🏾‍♂️ should be closer to a minute left

    Brett Kollmann @BrettKollmann

    Why is it that Mike McCarthy is clearly able to grow and develop as an offensive coach and play caller...but when it comes to clock management and situational calls, his brain just straight up breaks inside the four minute mark.<br><br>I just don't get it.

    Chase Daniel @ChaseDaniel

    Mike McCarthy is gonna have to answer some big time questions about his clock management….really want to know what he was thinking. They got lucky to get out of here with a win

    Robert Behrens @rcb05

    The Cowboys should have won this game with ease but Mike McCarthy's clock management skills did not report as eligible.

    trey wingo @wingoz

    That was less than stellar clock management by Mike McCarthy

    (Foots The King) @FootsDaKing

    Awful clock management by Mike McCarthy.<br><br>Ball should've been handed off 3 times

    Dak Prescott threw for 345 yards, his third-highest total of the season. He also completed just over 68 percent of his passes, recording two touchdowns and one interception. With the Cowboys trailing by three points early in the fourth quarter, Prescott led a 75-yard scoring drive to give Dallas a 17-13 lead.

    Ryan Clark @Realrclark25

    Dak is elite right now!

    NFL @NFL

    UNREAL 92-YARD TD 😱😱😱 <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DETvsDAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DETvsDAL</a> on ESPN/ABC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/urKeZaIvCL">https://t.co/urKeZaIvCL</a> <a href="https://t.co/uVK0ixWWZo">pic.twitter.com/uVK0ixWWZo</a>

    Hail State Stool @HailStateStool

    ANOTHER DAK PRESCOTT MASTERCLASS<br><br>⭐️ 26/38<br>⭐️345 YARDS<br>⭐️2 TD<br>⭐️WIN <a href="https://t.co/0caaCQTHUe">pic.twitter.com/0caaCQTHUe</a>

    Shan Shariff @1053SS

    Dak is balling on this drive

    The Cowboys moved to a perfect 8-0 at home this season, with an overall record of 11-5. Although they've already clinched a playoff berth, they stayed alive in the NFC East race with Saturday night's victory.