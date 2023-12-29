Cowboys' Micah Parsons Challenges LeBron James to Madden Game, Wants Lakers Jersey

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is aiming to play Madden with LeBron James in the near future, responding to the Los Angeles Lakers forward's request for an opponent.

Parsons challenged James to a game and asked for a jersey if he wins in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The two-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher has been open about his love for the popular video game, playing it on live streams and referencing it in his interviews with the media. Ahead of the Cowboys' matchup with the Buffalo Bills in Week 15, Parsons jokingly expressed his jealousy of quarterback Josh Allen due to Allen's appearance on the cover of Madden 24.

"Obviously, Josh, you have to put him in a different space because he was a cover of Madden," Parsons told reporters on Dec. 14 (per Garrett Podell of CBS Sports). "He's up there with the greats. So I never told Josh this, but I'm a little jealous because he was on the cover of Madden. I think growing up I think that's everyone's dream."

James has also been a notable fan of the video game for years. Lakers center Jaxson Hayes revealed to reporters on Wednesday that the four-time MVP is the best Madden player on Los Angeles' roster.

"Right now it's [LeBron]," Hayes said, according to Sportskeeda's Reign Amurao. "But I'm gonna get him soon. ... We do it random. He likes the (Philadelphia) Eagles a lot. He sometimes plays with (Miami) Dolphins, too."