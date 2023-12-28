Report: Amari Cooper's Status for Browns vs. Jets 'Up in the Air' amid Heel Injury

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Following a historic performance in a win over the Houston Texans last week, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper is reportedly uncertain to play Thursday night against the New York Jets.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Cooper's status for Thursday is "up in the air" due to a heel injury, and while he is hopeful he can play, Cooper will have a better idea of whether he is able to once kickoff draws closer.

Cooper is coming off a showing that saw him explode for 11 receptions for 265 yards and two touchdowns, setting the Browns' single-game record for receiving yardage in the process.

In recent weeks, Cooper has been the clear focal point of Cleveland's offense, and it has worked to great effect, as the Browns are on a three-game winning streak and likely playoff bound with a 10-5 record.

Cooper's ascent this season has coincided with the installation of veteran Joe Flacco as the team's starting quarterback in the wake of Deshaun Watson landing on season-ending injured reserve.

The one-time Super Bowl MVP and champion has gone 3-1 as Cleveland's starter since getting signed off the street, and he has made it his mission to get the ball in Cooper's hands.

Over the past three games, Flacco has targeted Cooper 37 times, and he has turned those targets into 22 catches for 451 yards and three touchdowns.

For the season, Cooper leads the team with 1,250 receiving yards, plus his 72 receptions and five receiving touchdowns are second only to tight end David Njoku.

Cooper also leads the team with a sparkling 17.4 yards per catch, which is the best mark of his nine-year NFL career.

The former Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys star is a four-time Pro Bowler, and he has now reached the 1,000-yard receiving mark two years in a row after finishing with 1,160 yards last season as the No. 1 wideout for Jacoby Brissett and Watson.

If Cooper is unable to play Thursday against a tough Jets defense, Njoku will almost certainly be Flacco's top option in the passing game.

In terms of wide receivers, Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman and David Bell would be tasked with stepping into bigger roles.