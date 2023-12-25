Russell Wilson, Broncos Criticized by NFL Fans in Loss to Patriots Amid Playoff Race

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos came into Sunday night fighting for a playoff berth and needing Russell Wilson to lead them to victory.

Instead, it was Bailey Zappe who brought the heat.

The New England Patriots quarterback threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns as the New England Patriots upset the Broncos, 26-23.

Wilson's performance was undercooked through three quarters on Sunday, as Denver's offense stagnated for much of the evening. He managed to rally the Broncos from a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter, tossing a pair of touchdown throws to tie the game at 23-apiece.

But with a chance to win it from there Wilson came up short, and it was Zappe who led the Pats to a game-winning field goal as time expired.

The Broncos needed a 5-star performance from Wilson, from beginning to end, to keep their playoff hopes alive. Fans and pundits on social media were left wanting more:

In total, Wilson threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns. But it wasn't enough to beat the 4-11 Patriots, and that simply isn't good enough for a team in a playoff hunt.

With the loss, the Broncos dropped to 7-8 and are currently in 11th place in the AFC, with winnable games against the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders remaining.