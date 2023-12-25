X

    Russell Wilson, Broncos Criticized by NFL Fans in Loss to Patriots Amid Playoff Race

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTX.com LogoFeatured Columnist IVDecember 25, 2023

    DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 24: Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Empower Field At Mile High on December 24, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
    Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

    The Denver Broncos came into Sunday night fighting for a playoff berth and needing Russell Wilson to lead them to victory.

    Instead, it was Bailey Zappe who brought the heat.

    The New England Patriots quarterback threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns as the New England Patriots upset the Broncos, 26-23.

    Wilson's performance was undercooked through three quarters on Sunday, as Denver's offense stagnated for much of the evening. He managed to rally the Broncos from a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter, tossing a pair of touchdown throws to tie the game at 23-apiece.

    But with a chance to win it from there Wilson came up short, and it was Zappe who led the Pats to a game-winning field goal as time expired.

    The Broncos needed a 5-star performance from Wilson, from beginning to end, to keep their playoff hopes alive. Fans and pundits on social media were left wanting more:

    Colin McTamany @Colin_McT

    Russell Wilson cooking on Christmas Eve: <a href="https://t.co/CY1JMSdZhF">pic.twitter.com/CY1JMSdZhF</a>

    Oluwajomiloju @JomiAdeniran

    Russell Wilson getting outplayed by Bailey Zappe <a href="https://t.co/lxQtPhYtMl">pic.twitter.com/lxQtPhYtMl</a>

    Sayre Bedinger @SayreBedinger

    Someone in Broncos media should ask Sean Payton after the game how Bailey Zappe played better than Russell Wilson in a game with playoff implications. It's nonsense

    Joe Rowles @JoRo_NFL

    It's time to bench Russell Wilson. <br><br>If he gets hurt in meaningless games the Broncos are on the hook for a $37 M injury guarantee.

    Robby @Robby_NFL

    There are 31 other QBs who can run the offense that is being called for Russell Wilson. Probably more.

    Mat Smith @RealMatSmith

    I would be perfectly fine if I never watched Russell Wilson play another down for the Denver Broncos.<br><br>I have seen more than enough ✌️

    Chris Tomasson @christomasson

    Russell Wilson sacked again. Even the no shows tonight are booing.

    Nick Kosmider @NickKosmider

    This is starting to look a lot like Russell Wilson circa 2022 when it comes to the rush. Things are just a mess in the pocket right now.

    Ryan McFadden @ryanmcfadden_

    This is 2022 Russell Wilson we are watching right now.

    In total, Wilson threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns. But it wasn't enough to beat the 4-11 Patriots, and that simply isn't good enough for a team in a playoff hunt.

    With the loss, the Broncos dropped to 7-8 and are currently in 11th place in the AFC, with winnable games against the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders remaining.

    But this was a winnable game, too, and the Broncos muffed it. It may be the moment that cost them their season, and while there is plenty of blame to go around, Wilson's no-show for three quarters was arguably the biggest factor.