    Austin Ekeler, Chargers Leave Fans Heartbroken After Loss vs. Josh Allen, Bills

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 24, 2023

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 23: Austin Ekeler #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs with the ball while being chased by Tyrel Dodson #25 of the Buffalo Bills in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium on December 23, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
    Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Chargers' late-game execution wasn't pretty as the team lost to the Buffalo Bills by the final score of 24-22 on Saturday night.

    It was the Chargers' first game without former head coach Brandon Staley, who was fired following an embarrassing 63-21 defeat in Week 15 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Interim head coach Giff Smith, the team's former outside linebackers coach, helped lead an acceptable defensive effort against Josh Allen and the Bills offense.

    The same can't be said for Los Angeles' offense, though. With backup quarterback Easton Stick getting the second start of his career, the Chargers were able to move the ball well but couldn't move the chains inside Buffalo's territory. The offense was just 4-14 on third down, leading to kicker Cameron Dicker making five field goals.

    Austin Ekeler picked up 65 yards on 15 carries and recorded 21 more yards as a receiver although it wasn't enough to secure the victory. The 28-year-old hasn't been able to surpass the century mark on the ground since Week 1.

    Chargers fans were dismayed following the defeat, as the team has now dropped six of their past seven games.

    NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS

    Chargers had:<br>• more first downs<br>• more time of possession<br>• fewer penalties<br>• 0 turnovers<br><br>Bills had 3 turnovers. Bills won the game. <a href="https://t.co/w5zeFWNTK7">pic.twitter.com/w5zeFWNTK7</a>

    Mark "MΛZΣ" Perozo @MazezRealm

    Typical way for us to lose the game. Am I surprised? Absolutely not. <br><br>This season just needs to hurry up and end.

    brianna/miles :P @trevorbelmontgf

    chargers gone out sad how could you do this man😭😭

    Daniel Wade @dantalkssports

    The Chargers have killed themselves with penalties tonight. <br><br>They could be up double digits without them.

    Daniel Popper @danielrpopper

    FINAL: Bills 24, Chargers 22 <br><br>An inspired effort in interim head coach Giff Smith's debut, but it was ultimately not enough. Chargers fall to 5-10 on the season.

    Victor Lopez @SirVictorLopez

    Tank for the rest of the season, good lord. Why keep fighting for nothing

    ًBoltUpYo @BoltUpYo

    Chargers lose by only single digits! 🙏5-10 now <a href="https://t.co/eSxLYAEgKK">pic.twitter.com/eSxLYAEgKK</a>

    Cole Dickinson @ColeDickinson03

    The chargers just chargered so bad. That's one of the worst ones I've seen

    Los Angeles was officially eliminated from playoff contention following the loss, falling to 5-10 on the season.