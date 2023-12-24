Austin Ekeler, Chargers Leave Fans Heartbroken After Loss vs. Josh Allen, Bills

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers' late-game execution wasn't pretty as the team lost to the Buffalo Bills by the final score of 24-22 on Saturday night.

It was the Chargers' first game without former head coach Brandon Staley, who was fired following an embarrassing 63-21 defeat in Week 15 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Interim head coach Giff Smith, the team's former outside linebackers coach, helped lead an acceptable defensive effort against Josh Allen and the Bills offense.

The same can't be said for Los Angeles' offense, though. With backup quarterback Easton Stick getting the second start of his career, the Chargers were able to move the ball well but couldn't move the chains inside Buffalo's territory. The offense was just 4-14 on third down, leading to kicker Cameron Dicker making five field goals.

Austin Ekeler picked up 65 yards on 15 carries and recorded 21 more yards as a receiver although it wasn't enough to secure the victory. The 28-year-old hasn't been able to surpass the century mark on the ground since Week 1.

Chargers fans were dismayed following the defeat, as the team has now dropped six of their past seven games.