Tommy DeVito's Agent Sean Stellato Apologizes for Giants QB's Pizza Shop Fee Dispute

AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

Sean Stellato, the agent for New York Giants quarterback and overnight media sensation Tommy DeVito, apologized for his role in a reported appearance fee dispute with a Morristown, New Jersey pizzeria.

"There was obviously a miscommunication, and if I caused that, then I apologize," Stellato said on a recent appearance on Fox Business' Claman Countdown (h/t TMZ Sports). "That wasn't my intention. Like I said, we're focused on playing football."

Coniglio's Old Fashioned reported that it agreed to have DeVito for a two-hour appearance for $10,000. However, they said Stellato doubled the fee following the Giants' 24-22 comeback win over the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 11. With that, the pizzeria announced it would no longer have DeVito in town due to the steep price.

All is well now as DeVito made things right by showing up for an unpaid appearance on Monday. He'll head back there in January as well for a charity event, per Ryan Dunlevy of the New York Post.

Stellato no longer handles DeVito's off-field marketing opportunities but remains his football agent, per Dunlevy.

"In life, sometimes there's miscommunication," Stellato added. "I'm owning up to that. My intentions have always been to represent the client as best I can. I have a fiduciary duty both on and off the field, and I apologize if any miscommunications that I caused, I really do, my intent wasn't that. We're ready to move forward. This is obviously behind us."