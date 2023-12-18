Yankees Rumors: NYY Will Aggressively Pursue Pitching If They Miss Out on Yamamoto

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The New York Yankees will scour the market for pitching help if they miss out on free-agent starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

"The Yankees, according to major-league sources briefed on their thinking, will be far more aggressive," Rosenthal reported in regards to the Yankees' approach to acquiring a free-agent pitchers in comparison to the New York Mets.

One potential option could be Jordan Montgomery, who previously spent six years with the Yankees. The veteran lefty recorded a 2.79 ERA with the Texas Rangers in 2023.

Per Rosenthal, the Yankees could also direct their attention toward the relief pitching market and build a "super-charged" bullpen.

New York has made its interest in Yamamoto apparent for weeks as the front office looks for another elite starting pitcher to pair alongside 2023 American League Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole. The Yankees have held two meetings with the 25-year-old, with the most recent gathering occurring on Sunday. The second one was reportedly requested by Yamamoto (via Jon Heyman of the New York Post).

The Yankees are far from the only interested suitors in adding him, though. The New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Red Sox all remain "firmly in the hunt" to sign Yamamoto (per SNY's Andy Martino). Mets owner Steve Cohen is particularly interested in the ace, flying to Japan in Nov. alongside president of baseball operations David Stearns to meet with Yamamoto.

The right-hander is arguably the most notable free agent available and has reportedly received multiple offers that have surpassed $300 million already, according to Jim Bowden of CBS Sports.