Mike Tomlin Had 'Great Meeting' with George Pickens About On-field Frustrations

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Saturday that he had positive conversations with wide receiver George Pickens after Pickens expressed frustration during last week's 21-18 loss to the New England Patriots.

Speaking to Bob Labriola of the Steelers' official website, Tomlin explained that he spoke to Pickens about the fact that the Patriots intentionally try to deny players the ball and take them out of the game plan in an effort to frustrate them:

"He and I had a great meeting this week. We were just talking about the New England agenda. I'm familiar with the agenda because I've just been a component of it in the past. When you have a dynamic player, oftentimes from a game playing perspective, you'll pick a block of time or block of plays where you're just going to deny that guy the ball and make others beat you. And the agenda is to keep the ball out of the hands of a significant player, but also if it's a significant player it's to create angst within him and within that unit."

Tomlin went on to add that he and Pickens talked about why it is so important to not let that type of game plan distract him from doing his job on the field:

"And so there's an education component that comes with it in terms of managing frustration. Certainly it's easy to say, 'Be mature. Don't get frustrated. It's part of the game.' But he needs to understand it is an agenda. It is a game plan. It is something that's constructed to break him and the unit down. And that's why it's so important that he manages the frustration component of it."

The second-year player, who who appeared upset on the sidelines and didn't look to be giving 100 percent on the field at times, finished with just five receptions for 19 yards in the loss.

