Bills' Josh Allen Says Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Reached out After Viral Postgame Video

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen told reporters that Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes reached out to him after cameras caught the visibly frustrated reigning MVP complaining about an offensive offside call that occurred late in Buffalo's 20-17 win last Sunday.

On Wednesday, Allen was asked about the moment and said Mahomes reached out to him about his actions.

"He reached out me," Allen said when asked about the moment.

"It's football. It's a game of emotion. I know he didn't mean anything by it. I know the cameras kind of caught the last few seconds of what we were talking about. He's an ultimate competitor. He wants to win, and it's why he is who he is."

Cameras caught an infuriated Mahomes still hot about officials calling Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney offside, which wiped away a potential game-winning touchdown.

The play in question would have given the Chiefs a 23-20 lead. Instead, the Bills held on for the win, giving Kansas City its second straight loss.

Mahomes, who was also seen yelling at officials and throwing his helmet on the sideline, expressed regret for his actions numerous times this week, most notably on Monday.