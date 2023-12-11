Texans' C.J. Stroud Suffered Concussion vs. Jets, Remains in Protocol

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed on Monday that standout rookie C.J. Stroud suffered a concussion during the team's 30-6 loss to the New York Jets in Week 14.

According to Jonathan M Alexander of the Houston Chronicle, Stroud is currently in concussion protocol.

The 22-year-old exited in the fourth quarter of the Texans' defeat and was initially listed as questionable before he was eventually declared out. Prior to his exit, he had completed just 10 of his 23 pass attempts for 91 yards.

Despite his struggles against New York, the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft was in the midst of one of the best inaugural seasons by a signal-caller in the league's history. Prior to Sunday's contest, Stroud threw for 3,540 yards while recording 20 touchdown passes and tossing just five interceptions.

At 7-6, the Texans are still in the AFC playoff picture heading into the final weeks of the regular season. Houston has dealt with several injuries to key offensive playmakers recently, with breakout wide receiver Tank Dell suffering a season-ending leg injury in Week 13. Nico Collins, Stroud's other top target, left Sunday's game due to a calf injury.

If Stroud is unable to get cleared ahead of Houston's upcoming matchup with the Tennessee Titans, backup Davis Mills is expected to line up under center. Mills started in 15 games last season, compiling a 3-10-1 record while throwing a league-leading 15 interceptions.

"[C.J. is] very instrumental to this team and the offense being able to have an explosive passing game," Texans wide receiver Robert Woods said about Stroud on Sunday, via houstontexans.com. "It's tough when we lose [Stroud]. Hope it's not too serious. But Davis [Mills] is a great quarterback, able to make good throws and we've got to all combine and collectively do this."