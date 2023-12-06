Yankees Rumors: Yoshinobu Yamamoto Meeting Set for Monday amid Mets, Red Sox Links

Eric Espada/Getty Images

The New York Yankees are reportedly set to meet with highly touted free-agent Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto next week.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the meeting is scheduled for Monday and it will take place in the United States.

Morosi reported that the Yankees are viewed as "one of the top candidates" to sign Yamamoto, as are the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs.

Furthermore, The Athletic's Will Sammon reported Wednesday that New York Mets owner Steve Cohen "flew to Japan last week" to meet with Yamamoto.

Yamamoto, who is a 25-year-old right-handed starter, was officially posted last month and made available in MLB free agency, making him the most in-demand free-agent starter in baseball along with reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell.

Since 2017, Yamamoto has starred for Nippon Professional Baseball's Orix Buffaloes, and during that time he has been a five-time All-Star, three-time MVP, three-time pitching Triple Crown winner, three-time Golden Glove Award winner and one-time Japan Series champion.

Yamamoto also represented Japan at the 2020 Summer Olympics and 2023 World Baseball Classic, winning a gold medal in both events.

In 172 career NBP appearances, Yamamoto is 70-29 with a 1.82 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 922 strikeouts over 897 innings pitched.

Given that level of production, Yamamoto is viewed as a strong candidate to carry his level of dominance over to Major League Baseball, which is why many of the big-market teams are pursuing him.

The Yankees' interest in Yamamoto is seemingly one of the worst-kept secrets in free agency, as general manager Brian Cashman was in attendance when Yamamoto threw his second career no-hitter against the Seibu Lions in September.

New York's biggest need entering free agency was arguably complementary offense around superstar slugger Aaron Judge. The Yanks addressed that Tuesday by acquiring outfielder Alex Verdugo from the Boston Red Sox, and YES Network's Jack Curry reported Wednesday that it is "likely" the Yankees will acquire outfielder Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres as well.

Even so, the Yankees have a starting pitching need also since there are several question marks outside of reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole.

Carlos Rodón and Nestor Cortes remain in the fold, but both struggled mightily, as does Clarke Schmidt, who is better suited for the back of the rotation.

Although Michael King could transition into a full-time starting role, the Yanks may have to include him in a package to acquire Soto.

Otherwise, Luis Severino signed with the Mets in free agency and Domingo Germán is still a free agent, so the Yankees don't necessarily have an ace-caliber pitcher aside from Cole.