Jets' Tim Boyle Replaced by Siemian vs. Falcons; 1st Game Since Zach Wilson Benching

Al Bello/Getty Images

The New York Jets are now on their fourth quarterback this season.

The team benched Tim Boyle in the second half of Sunday's matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in favor of Trevor Siemian. Boyle was just 14-of-25 for 148 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. He also took a sack, and left the game with the Jets trailing 13-8, which was how the game ended.

Even the eight points the Jets had while Boyle was in the game was somewhat misleading, as two of them came off a safety from the defense. In total, Boyle led the Jets to two field goals, five punts, an interception and a two-play drive that ended in a Dalvin Cook fumble.

It wasn't pretty. It hasn't been for the Jets on offense all season long.

New York's season got started in the worst possible way, as Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles in the opening game. Rodgers may attempt a comeback this season, though the 4-8 Jets are probably already out of playoff contention, offering little reason for the veteran quarterback to risk further injury.

In place of Rodgers came Zach Wilson, and the former No. 2 overall pick showed zero development in his third year. He threw for 1,944 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions, completing just 59.2 percent of his passes while taking 38 sacks.

The Jets went just 3-6 in his starts and benched him in-game multiple times, but finally turned over the reins to Boyle this week. He didn't last long, which perhaps shouldn't come as a surprise considering he's now thrown for four touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in his journeyman NFL career.

So up next for New York is Siemian. He stepped in Sunday and... led the Jets to a pair of punts, lost a fumble and ended the game with a turnover on downs.

The 31-year-old Siemian is a bit more established than Boyle, coming into Sunday with 7,027 passing yards, 42 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. But he's also completed just 58.9 percent of his passes during his career and his teams have gone 13-17 in his starts.