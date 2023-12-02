Cowboys Legend Jason Witten Coaches Texas HSFB team to Division II State Title

Cowboys Legend Jason Witten Coaches Texas HSFB team to Division II State TitleDecember 2, 2023
Legendary Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten coached Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas, to a state championship in football on Friday night.
With a 52-10 win over Austin Regents, Liberty Christian celebrated its first Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division II state championship in 16 years:
Liberty Christian @LibertyArgyle
Our Warrior Football team is bringing home their first TAPPS State Championship in 16 years!!!! 🎉 We are so proud of the hard work and grit they have shown this season! Congratulations to this amazing team and their coaches!<br><br>LETS GO WARRIORS! 💙 <a href="https://t.co/igMZoYQ2Fo">pic.twitter.com/igMZoYQ2Fo</a>
According to NFL.com's Grant Gordon, Witten got to enjoy the accomplishment with family as his sons, CJ and Cooper Witten, were among the Warriors' defensive stars en route to a perfect 14-0 season.
