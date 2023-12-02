X

    Cowboys Legend Jason Witten Coaches Texas HSFB team to Division II State Title

    Mike Chiari, Featured Columnist IV, December 2, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 22: Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jason Witten (82) warms up prior to the game between the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys on September 22, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Legendary Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten coached Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas, to a state championship in football on Friday night.

    With a 52-10 win over Austin Regents, Liberty Christian celebrated its first Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division II state championship in 16 years:

    Liberty Athletics @NavyOut

    The Warriors are State Champions!! <br>🎉👏🏼🏈 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FORHIM?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FORHIM</a> <a href="https://t.co/y6I7zWM4ao">pic.twitter.com/y6I7zWM4ao</a>

    Liberty Christian @LibertyArgyle

    Our Warrior Football team is bringing home their first TAPPS State Championship in 16 years!!!! 🎉 We are so proud of the hard work and grit they have shown this season! Congratulations to this amazing team and their coaches!<br><br>LETS GO WARRIORS! 💙 <a href="https://t.co/igMZoYQ2Fo">pic.twitter.com/igMZoYQ2Fo</a>

    According to NFL.com's Grant Gordon, Witten got to enjoy the accomplishment with family as his sons, CJ and Cooper Witten, were among the Warriors' defensive stars en route to a perfect 14-0 season.

