Cowboys Legend Jason Witten Coaches Texas HSFB team to Division II State Title

Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Legendary Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten coached Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas, to a state championship in football on Friday night.

With a 52-10 win over Austin Regents, Liberty Christian celebrated its first Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division II state championship in 16 years:

According to NFL.com's Grant Gordon, Witten got to enjoy the accomplishment with family as his sons, CJ and Cooper Witten, were among the Warriors' defensive stars en route to a perfect 14-0 season.

