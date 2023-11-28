Tom Brady Doubles Down on NFL Criticism: 'Way More Checkers Now Than It Is Chess'November 28, 2023
Tom Brady isn't shying away from backlash regarding his criticism of today's NFL landscape.
Brady stood firm on his recent stance that the game isn't as advanced as it used to be in a discussion on the Let's Go podcast.
"I think the pro game is reflecting more of what the college game is, as opposed to the college game reflecting what the pro game is," he said (starts at 26:50). "We're asking pro players to play college football, and that's the biggest difference I see. This is way more checkers now than it is chess."
During a Nov. 2 appearance on the "Stephen A. Smith" show, Brady initially revealed his disappointment in the coaching and officiating in the league today compared to previous years.
"I think there's a lot of mediocrity in today's NFL," he said. "I don't see the excellence that I saw in the past."
While many agreed with the seven-time Super Bowl champion's viewpoint, others, like Alex Smith, believed that his criticism was unwarranted.
Brady is not just one of the greatest quarterbacks but one of the greatest players in NFL history, leading several immensely successful offenses. This included his 2007 campaign during which the New England Patriots' offense averaged 36.8 points per game, the third-highest total all-time.