Tom Brady Doubles Down on NFL Criticism: 'Way More Checkers Now Than It Is Chess'

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Best Buddies

Tom Brady isn't shying away from backlash regarding his criticism of today's NFL landscape.

Brady stood firm on his recent stance that the game isn't as advanced as it used to be in a discussion on the Let's Go podcast.

"I think the pro game is reflecting more of what the college game is, as opposed to the college game reflecting what the pro game is," he said (starts at 26:50). "We're asking pro players to play college football, and that's the biggest difference I see. This is way more checkers now than it is chess."

During a Nov. 2 appearance on the "Stephen A. Smith" show, Brady initially revealed his disappointment in the coaching and officiating in the league today compared to previous years.

"I think there's a lot of mediocrity in today's NFL," he said. "I don't see the excellence that I saw in the past."

While many agreed with the seven-time Super Bowl champion's viewpoint, others, like Alex Smith, believed that his criticism was unwarranted.