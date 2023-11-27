Jonathan Taylor Jokes About NFL Drug Test After 91 Yards, 2 TD in Colts' Win vs. Bucs

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor had one of his better games of the season on Sunday, rushing for 91 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He apparently had a drug test immediately after the game and jokingly implied on social media that it was in response to his strong effort:

Taylor, 24, also said he got drug-tested back in October:

He missed the first four games of the season amidst a contract dispute with the Colts, a trade request and an ankle injury. He ultimately penned a three-year, $42 million extension with the team.

Since his return he's been solid, rushing for 414 yards and four touchdowns in seven games while adding 16 catches for 137 yards and a score. He hasn't quite returned to the form that saw him rush for 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns in the 2021 season, however, which earned him his lone first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections.

"Everyone talks about that season, but the truth is having a season like that is really, really hard," he told reporters on Sunday. "It's not about, 'Am I back?' It's about the team. Of course, I want to have another season like that, and if you string some games together, you never know what could happen, but again, it's hard. But that's what you're chasing. I'm chasing greatness. And right now, everybody on this team is."

The fourth-year halfback has been mostly excellent when healthy, but staying on the field has been an issue the past two seasons. While this year's absence was more complicated than just an injury issue, given his stand-off with the Colts, he missed six games last season and needed ankle surgery.

But his return has been more than welcomed. The Colts have gone 4-3 in games he's played and now find themselves at 6-5 and firmly in the Wild Card hunt. If the playoffs began today, the team would be in the final AFC playoff spot and preparing for a matchup with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs (8-3).