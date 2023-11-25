Avalanche's Samuel Girard on Indefinite Leave to Enter Player Assistance Program

Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard will take an indefinite leave from the team to enter the NHL and NHLPA's player assistance program.

Per a league statement, Girard will return to the Avs after program administrators clear him for on-ice competition.

Following the news, Girard released a statement through his agency, CAA Hockey.

Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now passed along a statement from Girard's father:

NBC Sports Boston provided a description of the program.

"The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substance abuse and other matters.

"There is no set time that a player must spend in the program, but they can't leave it without being cleared. Players can continue to get paid while they are in the player assistance program."