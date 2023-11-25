X

NHL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSBR Sports on Max

    Avalanche's Samuel Girard on Indefinite Leave to Enter Player Assistance Program

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 25, 2023

    DALLAS, TX - NOVEMBER 18: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard (49) skates with the puck as Dallas Stars right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) chases him during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche on November 18, 2023 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard will take an indefinite leave from the team to enter the NHL and NHLPA's player assistance program.

    Per a league statement, Girard will return to the Avs after program administrators clear him for on-ice competition.

    Following the news, Girard released a statement through his agency, CAA Hockey.

    CAA Hockey @CAAHockey

    A statement from CAA Hockey client Sam Girard. <a href="https://t.co/IE4hlAG0ZI">pic.twitter.com/IE4hlAG0ZI</a>

    Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now passed along a statement from Girard's father:

    Evan Rawal @evanrawal

    I've seen the Sam Girard report and can't confirm the news, but his father posted this publicly today. Hope all is well. <a href="https://t.co/INS3G2INeO">pic.twitter.com/INS3G2INeO</a>

    NBC Sports Boston provided a description of the program.

    "The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substance abuse and other matters.

    "There is no set time that a player must spend in the program, but they can't leave it without being cleared. Players can continue to get paid while they are in the player assistance program."

    The 25-year-old Girard has played in the NHL for seven seasons. He joined Colorado after the Nashville Predators traded him in November 2017. Girard won a Stanley Cup with the Avs in 2022.

    Avalanche's Samuel Girard on Indefinite Leave to Enter Player Assistance Program
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon