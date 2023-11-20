NFL Execs Defend USC's Caleb Williams amid Criticism Ahead of NFL Draft 2024 Process

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Caleb Williams' USC career likely ended in embarrassing fashion in Saturday's loss to UCLA, but NFL scouts are not concerned.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated spoke to multiple executives who did not take umbrage with Williams after he embraced his parents and skipped out on media availabilities after the game.

"He probably just didn't want to hear, Are you going to play in the bowl game?" one AFC executive said. "He's super talented, he's athletic, can throw from multiple platforms. He's creative, competitive. Did he have the season he wanted? No. But the guy's pretty damn good."

While no announcement has been made, it's a virtual certainty that Williams will skip out on USC's bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft. The Trojans finished the 2023 season a disappointing 7-5 and are set for a pre-New Year's Day bowl game with no implications. It would be an unwise decision for Williams to play in the game even if he shocked the world and decided to return to USC next season.

Rumors have swirled regarding Williams for months, with Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reporting the Heisman winner was seeking ownership stake in whatever team drafts him. Williams' father has also hinted he could return to school if the team with the top overall pick is not in a good football situation.

USC's lack of performance on the field, combined with rumors of Williams' asks behind the scenes, led to some fans having a sour taste in their mouth. NFL executives still seemingly view him as by far the best quarterback in this class.

"He's well-liked in the program," said a different AFC executive. "I think he's really good. I'm not concerned. Obviously, you'll continue to dig and try to spend time with any of these guys."