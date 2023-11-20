49ers' Talanoa Hufanga Out for 2023 NFL Season As Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL

Michael Owens/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL during Sunday's 27-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday.

Hufanga was injured in the third quarter of San Francisco's win. He was able to leave the field, although he needed to be carted back to the 49ers' locker room from their sideline.

The 23-year-old had started in all 10 of San Francisco's games this year.

Hufanga reportedly left the locker room on crutches with a knee brace on, per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports. He was only able to put slight weight on his injured leg.

Hufanga recorded three interceptions and 51 tackles heading into Sunday's action. The third-year pro became a full-time starter in 2022, immediately blossoming under former defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

He made the Pro Bowl last season and was also named an All-Pro. The former fifth-round pick is also highly regarded by his peers, coming in at No. 78 on NFL Network's top 100 list ahead of the 2023 season.

Backup Ji'Ayir Brown is expected to fill in for Hufanga The 23-year-old was San Francisco's third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Penn State.

Brown has appeared in all of the 49ers' games this season as well, although he's mainly been used on special teams. He was excellent in relief of Hufanga on Sunday, however.

Brown's first interception of his career helped seal the win, leaving Shanahan impressed with the rookie.