Michael Vick Announced as Madden 24's Season 3 Cover Star in New Video

Michael Vick Announced as Madden 24's Season 3 Cover Star in New VideoNovember 15, 2023
EA Sports announced Wednesday that former NFL quarterback Michael Vick is the cover athlete for Season 3 of the Madden NFL 24 video game.
The cover photo is the same one used when Vick was on the cover of Madden 2004 as a member of the Atlanta Falcons:
Madden NFL 24 @EAMaddenNFL
Michael Vick is Running It Back as the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Madden24?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Madden24</a> Cover Athlete with Season 3 👑 🤩<br><br>Click below to learn more! 🔽<a href="https://t.co/9jrBs30FWK">https://t.co/9jrBs30FWK</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DirtyBirds?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DirtyBirds</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/MichaelVick?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MichaelVick</a> <a href="https://t.co/tGvtY55x17">pic.twitter.com/tGvtY55x17</a>
In addition to Vick being the Season 3 cover athlete on the screen displays within the game, EA Sports announced several additions to the game as part of the switch from Season 2 to Season 3:
Madden NFL 24 @EAMaddenNFL
Run It Back in Season 3 starting Today! 👑 <br><br>🔙 Michael Vick Cover Refresh<br>🆕 S3 Field Pass<br>🦃 The Harvest & Blitz PREM1ERE Return<br>✅ & More in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Madden24?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Madden24</a> <br><br>Click Below to Play Now ⬇️ <a href="https://t.co/PI73OlJZUL">https://t.co/PI73OlJZUL</a> <a href="https://t.co/qpHOuvGUPI">pic.twitter.com/qpHOuvGUPI</a>
Some of the features include new programs, field pass awards an abilities, plus the opportunity to unlock new Madden Ultimate Team cards.
Among the new cards are a 93 overall Vick, 92 overall Tennessee Titans guard Bruce Matthews, 91 overall Dallas Cowboys safety Darren Woodson, 90 overall Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders and 90 overall Oakland Raiders linebacker Ted Hendricks.
Vick takes over as the cover athlete from Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who is the official cover athlete from the game, and legendary Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss, who was the Season 2 cover athlete.
Seeing the Madden 2004 cover featured heavily in the game is sure to evoke a sense of nostalgia for longtime Madden players.
Madden 2004 is still widely regarded as one of the best Madden games of all time in large part because Vick was such a dominant force in the game.
With a rocket arm and a 95 speed rating, Vick was nearly impossible to stop in Madden 2004, drawing comparisons to Bo Jackson's supremacy in Tecmo Bowl.
Vick was a four-time Pro Bowler during his 13-year NFL career with the Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers, and there is perhaps no player more synonymous with Madden than him.