Michael Vick Announced as Madden 24's Season 3 Cover Star in New Video

EA Sports announced Wednesday that former NFL quarterback Michael Vick is the cover athlete for Season 3 of the Madden NFL 24 video game.

The cover photo is the same one used when Vick was on the cover of Madden 2004 as a member of the Atlanta Falcons:

In addition to Vick being the Season 3 cover athlete on the screen displays within the game, EA Sports announced several additions to the game as part of the switch from Season 2 to Season 3:

Some of the features include new programs, field pass awards an abilities, plus the opportunity to unlock new Madden Ultimate Team cards.

Among the new cards are a 93 overall Vick, 92 overall Tennessee Titans guard Bruce Matthews, 91 overall Dallas Cowboys safety Darren Woodson, 90 overall Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders and 90 overall Oakland Raiders linebacker Ted Hendricks.

Vick takes over as the cover athlete from Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who is the official cover athlete from the game, and legendary Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss, who was the Season 2 cover athlete.

Seeing the Madden 2004 cover featured heavily in the game is sure to evoke a sense of nostalgia for longtime Madden players.

Madden 2004 is still widely regarded as one of the best Madden games of all time in large part because Vick was such a dominant force in the game.

With a rocket arm and a 95 speed rating, Vick was nearly impossible to stop in Madden 2004, drawing comparisons to Bo Jackson's supremacy in Tecmo Bowl.