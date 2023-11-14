De'Von Achane, 5 NFL Players Who Will Define Fantasy Football Championship Races

3 of 5

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears may not be living up to the offseason hype, but there are still some useful fantasy football talents littered amongst this undermanned roster. Khalil Herbert could be one of them, even if his start to the campaign was rather disappointing.

Although he opened the year as Chicago's first-string running back, he failed to post a top-25 finish in four of the first five weeks. He did have one quality showing in Week 4, however, going off for 103 yards on 18 carries and adding 19 yards and a touchdown on four receptions—good for a No. 8 finish at his position. Herbert wasn't able to build on that showing, however, as he suffered a high-ankle sprain while facing the Washington Commanders the following week.

Herbert has been stuck on injured reserve since then, but he appears to be on track for a return to the lineup in Week 11. The back got some full practices in leading up to the team's Thursday Night Football appearance in Week 10, but was ultimately held out during the short week. As long as he doesn't suffer any setbacks, it would be surprising if he's not a go when the team visits the rival Detroit Lions.

Despite their poor 3-7 record and meager 20.4 points per game average, Chicago has managed to move the ball on the ground rather well this year. The squad ranks No. 5 in that category with a 135.1 yards per game average. D'Onta Foreman, who was a healthy scratch most weeks prior to Herbert's injury, led the backfield with 80 yards and a score on 21 totes last week. Although it was a decent showing, he'll likely take a backseat to Herbert when the starter is back in the fold.